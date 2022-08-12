'Kun Maupay Man It Panahon' to stream on Prime Video

‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ stars Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and Rans Rifol. Black Sheep

MANILA — “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” the acclaimed film set in the aftermath of Yolanda, is finally set for digital release via the streaming service Prime Video.

The Carlo Manatad film, with the international title “Whether the Weather is Fine,” will be available on Prime Video starting October 10, co-producer ANIMA announced on Friday.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to have our film be part of the first few content released by Prime Video. It is to me a great achievement because it widens the reach of the film to audiences not just in the Philippines, but also those from our neighboring southeast Asian countries,” Manatad said.

A co-production with Black Sheep and Dreamscape Entertainment, “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” made its world premiere in August 2021 at the 74th Locarno Film Festival, where it won the Cinema e Gioventù Prize from the Conscoso Cineasti del presente Junior Jury.

In the Philippines, the film premiered on December 25, 2021 as one of the competing entries in the 47th Metro Manila Film Festival, where it clinched Best Picture, Best Actress for Charo Santos-Concio, and Best Supporting Actress for Rans Rifol, among others.

At the recently held 70th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards, the film bagged also bagged top prizes: Santos-Concio won Best Actress for her portrayal of Norma, while Whammy Alcazaren’s depiction of a post-Yolanda Tacloban was recognized for Best Production Design.

