(L to R) Viggo Mortensen as Rick Stanton, Joel Edgerton as Harry Harris, Tom Bateman as Chris Jewell, Colin Farrell as John Volanthen, and Thiraphat 'Tui' Sajakul as Capt. Arnot Sureewong in Thirteen Lives. Vince Valitutti

Viggo Mortensen is no stranger to playing heroes onscreen, but in 'Thirteen Lives,' the stakes are higher as he plays a real person who performs life saving heroic acts.

The film tells the real-life race against time to rescue a youth soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand in 2018.

"What we were portraying was not just an effort of some divers, but of hundreds, thousands of people selflessly collaborating for something that's ideal, protecting someone else or helping someone else who can't help themselves. And it just shows what human beings are capable of. What we can be and what we can do, if we are that way. The good in us," Mortensen said.

Teeradon 'James' Supapunpinyo as Coach Ek in Thirteen Lives. Vince Valitutti

For James Teeradon Supapunpinyo, who plays the young coach of the Thai soccer team, a meditation scene in the film holds a special significance.

"It means a lot to make the world know about the meditation in Buddhism way. I think people from all around the world they have, their own way of meditation. But in Buddhism way, it's a little bit different, but it still has something in common. And I'm glad I got the chance to put the message out," the actor noted.

Joel Edgerton (left) as Harry Harris and Thira "Aum" Chutikul (right) as Commander Kiet in Thirteen Lives. Vince Valitutti/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Meanwhile, Joel Edgerton plays Dr. Richard Harris whose medical expertise helped save the team from certain death.

The actor shared his Filipino connection.

"Interestingly, I was on my way to becoming a father during the shooting of it and the care of children was very much on my mind. In fact, my children you would say, quarter Filipino. My partner's half-Filipino. I’m about to become a father and the idea of — I cared about those children from my room in Sydney. To think about being in that cave as somebody tasked with helping them, knowing that their lives were somehow partially in their hands? That would have been such a significant different point of view to have," he said.

The movie, now out on Prime Video, is directed by Ron Howard.