MANILA – For the first time, Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay shared the video of how they got engage during the actress’ birthday last March.

In their joint YouTube channel, the two shared the seven-minute video titled “The Birthday Surprise.”

It first showed Adarna watching the birthday greetings from some of her friends who could not be with her on that particular day.

Their family and friends who were at Ramsay’s house at that time then told the actress that they prepared a treasure hunt-kind of game for her with clues all over the house.

The penultimate clue led Adarna to the roof deck where she was surprised with an elaborate set up for her birthday.

As she was reading the last clue after blowing the candles on her cake, Ramsay got down on one knee with a ring for Adarna, catching the actress off guard.

With Ramsay not saying anything, the words “Will you marry me?” lit up across the wall.

Present at the proposal were Adarna’s child with actor John Lloyd Cruz and Ramsay's son.

It was a whirlwind romance for the two celebrities. Just a month earlier, the couple acknowledged that they are in a relationship after weeks of speculation. In an interview, the two said they have been dating for a month.

Ramsay previously said he is convinced that the actress is “the one” he will finally marry, after several relationships that unfolded and ended in the public eye.

Ramsay spoke in detail for the first time about his new relationship with Adarna in an interview with Mega magazine.

He revealed that prior to the viral dinner party in January, which first spurred rumors romantically linking them, he had already gone out on a “blind date” with Adarna.