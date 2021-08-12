Ronnie Liang goes back to school for master's degree

MANILA – Ronnie Liang has gone back to school to pursue his master’s degree in national security and administration.

The singer is currently enrolled at the Philippine Christian University where he attends virtual classes every Saturday.

“May mga realization ako nung nagkaroon ng pandemic. One is the importance of education. I said to myself na kailangan kong matuto pa — mga bagay na hindi ko pa alam. That’s why I took the chance na mag-enrol. God is good because I have my Saturday na pwede kong isingit ang online school,” Liang said in a statement.

Liang said he is doing this to improve himself and also to inspire others that nothing, even the pandemic, could hinder a person’s dream of learning new things in school.

When asked what he plans to do after finishing this degree, he said: “I’m taking a major na related din sa pagiging army reservist ko. Marami akong pinagdaanan na trainings nung nag-enter ako as reservist and I said na why not ipagpatuloy ko na so here I am hoping to finish my master’s degree. After this, we will see. Basta I remain loyal to Philippine Army.”

For now, Liang said he would do his best to manage his time so he could fulfill all his other obligations while being a student once again.

“I always make sure na tama ang oras ko sa bawat bagay na ginagawa ko. Hindi pwedeng naka-focus lang ang oras mo sa isang bagay. Lahat naman ng ginagawa ko ay para ma-inspire ang kabataan. I sing for the people. I dedicate my service to Filipinos. Importante rin ang displina sa sarili. I believe na kapag disiplinado ka, mas malaki ang chance mong maabot ang goal mo sa buhay,” he said.

