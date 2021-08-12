Minsan nang pinagdudahan ng kaniyang sariling pamilya ang sekswalidad ni Romnick Sarmenta. ABS-CBN

Mas lalong makikilala ang karakter ni Romnick Sarmenta sa boys' love (BL) movie na "The Boy Foretold by the Stars" dahil gagawin na itong serye na papamagatang "Love Beneath the Stars."

Si Sarmenta ang gumanap na ama ng isa sa mga bida na si Adrian Lindayag sa BL movie na umani ng ilang parangal sa Metro Manila Film Festival noong nakaraang taon.

Ayon sa ulat ng PUSH, minsan nang pinagdudahan ng sariling pamilya ni Sarmenta ang sekswalidad ng aktor.

“Dumating na sa point na even in my family I was asked by one of my uncles if I was a member (of LGBT community) and I got offended. Not because I wasn’t or was, it was because parang it’s the way you use your words, it’s the way you talk and it’s the way your voice sounds that is offensive,” pahayag ng beteranong aktor.

Dagdag pa niya, pakiramdam umano niya, pinapalabas na may mali sa pagiging parte ng LGBT community.

“Parang there is something ultimately wrong with this kind of personality and I don’t want to feel like that and I don’t want to be like that and so I told myself I just won’t do it. I have to admit, I did not agree with him when I was young pero it wasn’t reason enough for me to bully anyone and I’m just happy that I never had to do that,” paliwanag nito.

May anim na anak si Sarmenta, dalawa rito ay lalaki. Nang tanungin kung sakali mang may umamin sa mga ito bilang miyembro ng LGBT community, sinabi nito na maaaring magkuwento sa kaniya ang mga anak at makakaasa na kaniyang suporta.

“My children will always be open to me, they will understand that I will always be there to support them. It doesn’t matter what their choices are for as long as they’re not hurting themselves or others in the process, as long as they’re being true to what they feel,” saad ng aktor.

“I want them to know that I am proud of them no matter what. Because my children are my children no matter what happens.”

Masaya ang aktor na mapabilang sa ganitong klase ng proyekto lalo pa’t panahon na aniya upang maunawaan ng maraming tao ang iba’t ibang paniniwala at sitwasyon na nangyayari ngayon.

“I think it’s about time that people understand that you can’t discuss a subject singularly. Hindi puwedeng isa lang 'yung approach. Hindi puwedeng hindi nagbabago ang pagtingin natin at paniniwala sa mga sitwasyon and I think this project gave me the opportunity to share that,” pahabol ni Sarmenta.

Makakasama ni Sarmenta sa “Love Beneath the Stars” ang mga bidang sina Lindayag at Keann Johnson at Nikki Valdez, Agot Isidro, at Victor Silayan. Mapapanood ang anim na episode ng serye tuwing Lunes mula Agosto 16 sa iWantTFC.