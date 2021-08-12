Ten-year-old Filipino singer Peter Rosalita is one of the first seven acts advancing to the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” (AGT).

This was announced during AGT’s second live episode on Thursday (Manila time).

Aside from Rosalita, also moving to the next round of the competition were 1aChord, Gina Brillon, Jimmie Herrod, Dustin Tavella, Kabir Singh and Madilyn Bailey.

That smile says it all! @Peter_Rosalita is heading on to the Semifinals! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/WgzCsfmE0D — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 12, 2021

On Wednesday, Rosalita once again impressed judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel with his vocal power as he belted out Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.”

“You are amazing. You are absolutely amazing. You were talking about how happy you are when you sing. You make me so happy when I sit here hearing you sing. You are so dapper. I have to tell you, I was the biggest fan of Whitney Houston and you really just did her proud. It was amazing. Good for you,” Klum said after the young singer took the stage.

Vergara, on the other hand, still could not believe where Rosalita’s voice is coming from.

“You’re so tiny but you have this voice that’s unbelievable. The way you commanded the stage tonight was breathtaking,” she said.

As for Cowell, he lauded Rosalita’s performance but said he wants to see him “do something younger” next time.

“In my opinion, you’re gonna sail through to the next round. When you do, choose a song next time that doesn’t feel like your mom has chosen it. Because you’re so good, so talented. I want to hear you do something younger next time. But don’t get me wrong. That was a fantastic performance,” he said.

Lastly, Mandel commended how Rosalita was able to confidently walk out of the stage and sing his heart out.

“You are great, adorable. I love your suit. I love your style. What a professional. You are able to sing right through. The guy dropped a whole bag of confetti by accident and you still sang through,” he said.