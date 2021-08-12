Ten of the K-pop group NCT praised and thanked Filipino singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan for covering his recent solo release, 'Paint Me Naked.' Photos from Twitter (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) and Instagram (@reeseypeasy)

MANILA — Reese Lansangan was over the moon after Ten of the K-pop boy group NCT praised her cover of his recent solo release.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old Filipino singer-songwriter posted an acoustic cover of Ten's new song, "Paint Me Naked," on her YouTube channel.

Hours after the video was posted, Ten posted a clip of Lansangan's cover on his Instagram Stories, expressing gratitude and admiration.

"Thx U so much. This is amazing," the 25-year-old Thai singer, whose real name is Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, wrote in his post.

A seemingly surprised Lansangan took a screengrab of Ten's Instagram Stories and posted it on her own Stories.

"I can't physically recover from this," she wrote.

Lansangan also wrote a message for Ten in her Stories, calling the idol "an inspiration to many."

"Your passion is so evident in everything you do and you show us how we're all limitless," she said.

In another Stories post, an excited Lansangan narrated about how she was initially in disbelief that the NCT member noticed her cover.

"Akala ko namamalikmata lang ako. Sobrang nanginginig pa rin ako hanggang ngayon. Bumaba ako to get water because I'm so... Oh my god," she said.

(I thought I was mistaken. I'm still shaking. I had to go downstairs to get water because I'm so... Oh my god.)

Lansangan then uploaded another Instagram Stories post showing a screen recording of Ten's Stories and related her fangirl moment to her father's death anniversary, which she was commemorating on the same day.

"Today's the 21st death [anniversary] of my dad today - maybe he had something to do with it," she wrote.

Ten released "Paint On Me," a pop-rock track sung entirely in English, last Tuesday under SM Station, a digital music project by his label SM Entertainment.

He made his debut in 2016 with NCT, which currently has 23 members divided into multiple sub-groups.

