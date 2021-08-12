MANILA -- Following her birthday greeting for a mystery man, Kris Aquino took to social media anew to share that she was taken aback by how he thanked her for her earlier post.

On Instagram, the former Kapamilya TV host posted a picture of his son Bimby carrying with a huge bouquet of flowers sent by the man.

“Bimb carried this pretty awesome bouquet. I have never been thanked this way for a ‘birthday’ post,” she said.

“Obviously he has Bimb’s yes and I’ve always been vocal, when my sons are okay, then my world’s okay,” Aquino added.

Netizens believe Aquino's mystery man is former Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

Stressing she wants to keep things as they are right now, Aquino said that “whatever shall be happening will be only for us - my family, closest friends, and trusted team.”

She then addressed the mystery guy again, thanking him “for wanting me to be happy.”

Aquino said she feels that even her brother, the late former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, “will finally approve” because they would never have met had it not been for him.

To end her post, Aquino wrote: “Please, wag nyo nang kulitin si @attygideon, the one with all the info, from the 1st casual introduction way back during my brother’s term to when we reconnected after his death is @rochelleahorro (sorry Rochelle but you’ve always known naughty ako).”

Early Wednesday, Aquino shared a post that reads: “Thank you for coming into my life… Happy birthday!”

In the caption, Aquino said she thought long and hard whether to upload the birthday greeting since she is aware that it will only lead to speculations.

Nonetheless, she still decided to make the post, noting that “he really did come when my grief was unbearable; he continues to give me unselfish support & comfort; he’s been around for all my ups and downs, health woes, and tears.”

It did not take long for her fans and followers to identify the mystery man. Several names were mentioned in the comments on Aquino's post but none of them was celebrating their birthday on August 11, until some netizens mentioned Sarmiento.

This was somehow confirmed by Sarmiento himself when he used Aquino’s Instagram account to answer a criticism hurled against the actress by a netizen.

Sarmiento served as the DILG chief from September 2015 to June 30, 2016 under the administration of President Aquino.

He was a former congressman of Samar’s first district (2010-2015) and a three-term mayor of Calbayog City (2001-2010).