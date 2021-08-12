MANILA – Netflix on Thursday released the main trailer of the upcoming Korean romantic-comedy “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” which will be available for streaming by the end of the month.

In the short clip, Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) is introduced as a pragmatic dentist who holds true to her principles. She ends up moving from Seoul and opening her own clinic in the seaside village of Gongjin.

There she meets Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho), an oddjob expert the whole village counts on.

The two develop a chemistry full of bickering and teasing brought on by amusing events.

At the end of the trailer, Hye-jin asks Du-sik if he has a car. However, the Korean word “cha” can mean either tea or a car.

In response, Du-sik takes out a thermos from his backpack.

Hye-jin explains “cha” as in a car, saying “cha-cha-cha.” With this begins “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s” story of the pair going from having squabbles to experiencing love.

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” premieres on Netflix on August 28 at 10 p.m. with fresh episodes every Saturday and Sunday.