This file photo taken on August 28, 2019 shows former BIGBANG boyband member Seungri, real name Lee Seung-hyun, speaking to the media as he arrives for police questioning in Seoul. Jung Yeon-je, AFP

SEOUL -- Disgraced former K-pop star Seungri was convicted of arranging prostitution and other charges stemming from a sex and drugs scandal and jailed for three years Thursday by a military court, reports said.

The 30-year-old singer from popular boyband BIGBANG, who retired from show business as the scandal mounted and later enlisted in the military, was found guilty on all nine counts against him, according to multiple media reports.

