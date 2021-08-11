BINI’s ‘Born To Win’ fetches 1M views on YouTube

MANILA — The breakout P-pop girl group BINI marked a milestone on YouTube on Wednesday, with its debut music video “Born To Win” crossing the million mark in views.

Coincidentally, the self-empowerment tune recorded the count exactly two months after its music video was released on June 11.

“We made it, BLOOM!” BINI tweeted, referring to its loyal fanbase.

We made it, BL♾M! @bini_members' debut single, "Born To Win," has reached a million views!



Thank you for the love and support! Happy 2nd monthsary and Happy 1M! ❤#BINI pic.twitter.com/kuaH7XNqoO — BINI_PH (@BINI_ph) August 11, 2021

“Born To Win” premiered during “BINI: The Launch,” which officially introduced the girl group after two years of training under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy (SHA).

Composed of Jhoanna, Colet, Aiah, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena, BINI has been described by SHA as the “embodiment of the modern Filipina: sweet, fierce, independent, and informed.”

The group is currently working on a full-length album, and is gearing up for a joint concert with its sibling group, BGYO, later this year.

Both BINI and BGYO officially signed as artists of Star Magic and the record label Star Music in December 2020.

