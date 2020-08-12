'Wala po akong sinunog na tulay': Bugoy Drilon expresses deep gratitude for ABS-CBN

MANILA – Bugoy Drilon finally broke his silence after it was reported that he was allegedly banned from appearing on any ABS-CBN show along with his fellow singer Daryl Ong.

"Wala po akong sinunog na tulay. Actually, klinear naman na po ni Daryl sa video na nadamay lang ako,” Drilon said in a video conference last week as reported by PEP.

While he is not fond of talking about the issue, Drilon shared his side of the story about what really happened.

At the time, Drilon said they were all at the airport waiting for their flight to Iloilo and he and Michael Pangilinan were talking about making investments.

They were accompanied at the time by a female road manager whom they did not name.

"Ang pinag-uusapan po talaga namin ni Michael, nagpapatulong ako sa kanya tungkol sa stocks. Kung paano mag-invest sa isang stock market. And then, doon na nag-banter si Ate Girl na, 'Bakit hindi ka mag-invest sa ABS kasi medyo down sila?'” Drilon narrated.

It was at that point when the road manager asked Drilon if he thinks the network’s franchise bid will be granted.

“I said, 'I think, yes.' Kasi nakita ko sa Facebook, I think, kulang na lang sila ng 60,000 sa 1 million signatures. ‘I think, yes, mare-renew sila.’ 'Yun lang ang kinontribute ko sa conversation,” he said.

Drilon was talking about the online signature campaign launched by ABS-CBN then in support of its franchise application.

The franchise bid was eventually denied by a committee of the House of Representatives leaving the network unable to operate its main broadcast platforms and also endangering thousands of jobs.

Saying he’s sad over what happened, Drilon said: “At the end of the day, bali-baligtarin man po natin ang mga pangyayari, ABS-CBN helped me kung ano man ang meron ako. And I'm forever grateful po sa kanila.”

“Hindi ko naman maa-achieve ang ganitong sitwasyon ko, ganitong status ko, because sila naman po talaga ang tumulong sa akin," he added.

Drilon said he also sympathizes with ABS-CBN employees who were retrenched because of the franchise denial.

“I'm sad po sa mga nakatrabaho ko sa ABS-CBN, na there's a point na hindi ko na sila makita. They don't have work. I'm sad and symphathize po sa kanila,” he said.

“Ang laki po ng utang na loob ko sa ABS-CBN for giving me this opportunity to share my talent."

Drilon was a product of the second season of ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Dream Academy.”