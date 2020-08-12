'Tokwifi' wins Best Film in 2020 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival

A scene from 'Tokwifi'

MANILA – “Tokwifi” was named the Best Film in this year’s Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

According to the description of its official trailer, the short film follows Limmayug, an indigenous man from an off-the-grid mountain town, who sees something fall from the sky as he carries firewood back to his home village.

Apparently, it was a 1950s television, with hysterical showbiz star Laura Blancaflor trapped inside it. Limmayug saves the TV set and Lauran from the flames of the impact and that begins their journey as they try their best to engage each other.

Through their time together, Limmayug finds Laura’s TV talks to be too contrived and uncontrollably tactless.

Written and directed by Carla Pulido Ocampo, “Tokwifi” stars Adrienne Vergara and Kurt “Ayeo-eo” Lumbag Alalag.

In an emotional acceptance speech during the virtual awarding ceremony on Wednesday, Ocampo thanked Cinemalaya and the film’s mother festival, the QCinema.

“Magpupugay muna sa dalawang film festivals ng Pilipinas. Una sa Cinemalaya sa pag-ampon sa amin kahit na hindi kayo 'yung una naming ina pero inalagaan niyo kami na parang tunay niyong anak. Pangalawang pagpupugay para sa aming mother festival, 'yung QCinema, for allowing us to fly in any direction that we wanted. Maraming salamat sa kalayaan na binigay niyo sa amin,” she said.

Ocampo also paid tribute to everyone who made the film possible, including the community in Mountain Province where they shot the film.

“Tayo po ay lumaki sa kultura na kapag pelikula mo, sasabihin mo ‘my film, my set, my staff, my story.’ Pero sa pag-shoot po namin ng ‘Tokwifi,’ tinuro po sa amin na kapag gumagawa ka ng pelikula, ito ay isang komunal na gawain. Hindi mo ito magagawa kung wala kang kasamang barangay, kung wala kang kasamang komunidad. Kaya mataas na pagpupugay po sa mapag-ampong komunidad, ang Bontoc, Mountain Province. Hindi ako magsasawang magpasalamat,” she said.

“At siyempre sa mga kasamahan naming bumuo ng 'Tokwifi,' hindi mabubuo ito kung wala kayo. At sa mga nasa likod ng Cinemalaya, sa mga manggagawa sa likod ng mga livestream, sa likod ng mga paghihirap na ito, alam naming puyat kayo. Alam naming ang dami niyong sakripisyo para sa Cinemalaya. Nagpupugay din po kami sa inyo,” she added.

Aside from winning Best Film, “Tokwifi” also brought home the Netpac Jury Prize.

Below is the complete list of winners of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival: