‘Siya na nabangga, siya pa nagbigay’: Daniel Padilla’s QC road mishap with tricycle goes viral, for heartwarming reason

Daniel Padilla is seen speaking with a tricycle driver who hit his vehicle on Wednesday in Quezon City in this viral photo. Facebook: Reynaldo Duron

MANILA — (UPDATED) Viral videos of screen superstar Daniel Padilla figuring in a road mishap went viral on social media Wednesday afternoon, fortunately not for any gruesome detail or oft-seen outburst that make the news.

In this case, the reason was heartwarming, as several witnesses say the Kapamilya actor handed monetary aid to the other driver involved.

The incident happened in Fairview, Quezon City, according to the now-viral clips uploaded on Facebook by Jessica De Vera Tamayo and Reynaldo Duron.

The videos show Padilla speaking with a tricycle driver, with the position of the vehicles indicating that the tricycle had hit the rear bumper of the actor’s sports car.

None of those involved appeared hurt.

“Si Daniel na nabunggo siya pa nagbigay kay manong,” witness Tamayo wrote. “Bait talaga.”

Duron’s post was similarly captioned: “Sobrang bait ni Daniel Padilla. Siya na nabangga, siya pa nagbayad sa tricycle.”

Daniel Padilla nabanga ng tricycle yung sasakyan niya sya pa nag bigay ng pera sa tryk driver. what a good samaritan. pic.twitter.com/HlzRaTOpwJ — jαy-αя вαgαmαησ™ (@JayarBagamano) August 12, 2020

A video showing a different view of the incident also went viral on Twitter. Its uploader, Jay-ar Bagamano, described Padilla as a “good samaritan” as he shared the same account of the mishap.

Padilla has yet to make a statement about the incident, but his mother, TV host Karla Estrada, assured his fans that he is well. The damage to the car, she added, was only a minor scratch.

“Guys, okay si DJ,” Estrada tweeted a few hours later. “Kaunting gasgas lang sa sasakyan. At siyempre, everybody happy! No problem! Tuloy ang buhay!”