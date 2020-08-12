Selena Gomez to collaborate with BLACKPINK on upcoming single

MANILA -- Attention, Blinks! The guessing game is finally over.

International pop artist Selena Gomez on Wednesday has revealed that she is teaming up with South Korea's BLACKPINK.

Gomez and BLACKPINK took to their respective social media accounts to confirm their collaboration.

So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th! You can presave it here: https://t.co/szU2RBH9NT 🖤💗 pic.twitter.com/DXVKjowhkQ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 12, 2020

The much-awaited announcement happened more than a week after YG Entertainment announced the release date of BLACKPINK's upcoming single and teased that it will also feature an international artist.

BLACKPINK's still-untitled new single featuring Gomez will be released on August 28.

The 4-member act is slated to drop its first full-length studio album on October 2.

As of this writing, the hashtags #selena, #SELPINK and #BLACKPINK are among the top trending topics on Twitter.