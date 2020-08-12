Sam Milby admits he felt intimidated working with Maricel Soriano

MANILA – Sam Milby admitted he initially felt unworthy when he was given the male lead role in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

“I have to admit, nakaka-pressure,” he said, as reported by Push. “Lahat sila sobrang galing. I was so nervous going into this project.”

Milby said he felt particularly intimidated doing scenes with screen veteran Maricel Soriano in the beginning given all her achievements as an actress.

But the actor said Soriano is very down to earth and she helped him every step of the way.

“Kaka-celebrate pa lang ng 49th year niya sa business so I’m very happy for her anniversary and all the awards she has, so I was very nervous. Sa first few tapings namin sobrang supportive siya. Grabe sobrang bait niya sa akin,” he said.

“I love Ms. Maricel Soriano. She’s been so, so kind to me and so helpful and so supportive. May mga times kasi na may duda ako sa sarili ko. I feel unworthy in a way and just the support that she’s given me, the advice that she’s given me, nakakadagdag sa bilib sa sarili. So I just super appreciate it,” he added.

According to Milby, Soriano is like a mother figure to all of them on the set.

“She’s like the nanay on set, so kind, supportive, and so helpful and 'yung pagtuturo niya sa akin sa mga eksena din, she helps out so much. I just really appreciate my co-actors for all the help that they gave me and 'yung mga teachings ni Ms. Maricel sa akin. I’ve learned so much from her,” he said.

The ABS-CBN drama follows Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria), who is consumed by envy of her wealthy best friend Ellice (Iza Calzado). In the series’ trailer, Marissa is seen even trading her freedom for money, when Ellice accidentally kills an assailant in self-defense.

In exchange for P10 million from Ellice’s father (Lito Pimentel), Marissa takes responsibility for the homicide and agrees to go to jail, counting on an early release.

Her time behind bars, however, proves torturous and longer than she expected. She soon pins the blame of her misfortune on Ellice, who, unknown to her, protested the deal and consistently checked on Marissa's well-being, only to be given false assurance by her father.

When Marissa is released and receives the money she was promised, she embarks on a cruel mission: to claim everything Ellice owns, including her marriage with Gabriel (Milby) — hence the series' title.

Soriano plays the role of Sta. Maria’s mother.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” the first new drama of Kapamilya Channel, will be streaming weeknights via ABS-CBN’s Kapamilya Online Live starting August 17.

The teleserye will air Mondays to Fridays after “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” at 8:40 p.m., both on the cable channel and its streaming counterpart.

Full episodes will also be available via iWant and TFC.tv.