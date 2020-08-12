'Now homebound': John Regala discharged from hospital

MANILA -- John Regala has been discharged from hospital eight days after being admitted for tests related to his liver cirrhosis, gout and diabetes.

A statement posted this Wednesday on the Facebook page of veteran showbiz writer Aster Amoyo said that the action star would continue to recuperate in his home. She also thanked those who donated to help pay for Regala's hospital bills.

No further details were shared.

In late July, Regala made headlines after he was found experiencing a dizzy spell while walking around Pasay City by a food delivery guy. It was later revealed that he had been having trouble eating for days, due to his liver cirrhosis.

He was then brought to a hospital with the help from Amoyo and Regala's celebrity friends, including Chuckie Dreyfus, Liza Dino, and Nadia Montenegro.

According to another Facebook post from Amoyo hours before Regala was discharged, they would have preferred if the actor stayed in the hospital for a few more days.

"But he insisted in checking out tomorrow and we have no choice but to give in to his request to go home," Amoyo wrote.

"We have to admit that John is not a cooperative patient and we can only do so much. Praying that we are still able to continue helping him but we also have our own limitations," she added.

Regala is best known for his villain roles in action movies and shows. His last appearance on television was a guest part in the cop drama "Ang Probinsyano," starring Coco Martin.