MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Loisa Andalio has received her Silver Creator Award from video-sharing site YouTube.

The Silver Creator Award or Silver Play Button is given to YouTube channels with 100,000 subscribers.

Andalio took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the good news and to thank her fans and followers for her latest social media achievement.

"Congrats po sa 'tin!" Andalio simply wrote in the caption.

As of this writing, Andalio's YouTube page has over 200,000 subscribers.