KC Montero, wife expecting a baby boy

MANILA -- Television host KC Montero and his wife, Filipino-Australian model Stephanie Dods, are expecting their first child.

Montero on Tuesday night, August 11, shared the good news on Instagram, posting a clip which shows sweet moments with his wife. In the end of the video it showed Montero's reaction upon hearing the heartbeat of their baby for the first time as Dods underwent doppler ultrasound.

According to Montero, he and his wife are expecting a baby boy.

In the caption, Montero also penned a heartfelt message for his wife.

"Dear Stephanie. My incredible wife. Your strength and light never cease to amaze me. You grow more beautiful with each passing day and my love and admiration along with it. Through the miracle of life you are growing another life; our little boy and I couldn’t be more thankful. Thank you for giving your body, thank you for giving up sugar and thank you for giving up pizza every week," Montero wrote.

"Thank you for having patience as I play around to become a 40-year old gamer. But most of all, thank you for making me a father. Thank you for choosing me in this life-changing journey. The best parts are still to come and I'm so thankful that I get to do it all with you," he added.

Montero also shared his message for his baby: "To our little boy inside that tummy. If you hear a low hum, that's just me talking to you. We love you and can't wait to finally meet you come December."

Montero and Dods got married in September last year.