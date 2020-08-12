How to be happy? Andi Eigenmann shares tips to find contentment

MANILA -- For Andi Eigenmann, who is now living a simple life in Siargao with her two children and her partner, surfing champion, Philmar Alipayo, true happiness comes from within.

"Para sa akin, matuto ka talaga na mahalin ang sarili mo. Kilalanin 'yung sarili mo, bigyan ng oras 'yung sarili mo. Once you know who you are and what you want for yourself, it's so much easier to find that happiness or to achieve that happiness," Eigenmann told Dimples Romana in her online show #DimpsTips LIVE on Wednesday.

The actress also believe that you don't have to look for happiness because it will come at the right time.

"Kasi minsan tina-try mong hanapin, hindi mo mahanap or hindi siya realistic kasi 'yung idea mo ng happiness is not really your own. 'Yung idea mo ng happiness is what you think it is but if you take a look at who you are, make time for yourself, get to know yourself, love yourself, you're more sure of it. And it suddenly doesn't becomes hard. You'll suddenly realize na nandito na pala, hindi kailangang hanapin. Hindi lang ako tumitingin, nandito na pala. Kumbaga mali lang 'yung direksiyon ko," Eigenmann explained.

The actress said that to stay happy, remember that you always have the choice to fight for it and the decision to make things better.

"I feel the reason why I'm happy and I'm staying happy is because I always make sure to remind myself that I'm here because this is what I want. Because ang layo, ang tagal at ang hirap ng mga pinagdaanan ko bago ko ito mahanap. So, magrereklamo pa ba ako? Like today is not a good day but it's just today. It's not my life," Eigenmann said.