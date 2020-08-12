'Hiyang-hiya ako': Bea Alonzo recalls meeting Vico Sotto for the first time

MANILA – Bea Alonzo admitted she felt a little uncomfortable when people started teasing her and Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto after they first met two months ago.

“Nakakatuwa ‘yung mga tao. Hiyang-hiya ako kay Mayor,” she said in an Instagram Live broadcast with G3 San Diego on Monday night, as reported by Push.

Back in June, Alonzo turned over relief bags and disinfectants from her charity organization, I Am Hope, to Sotto as part of a campaign to celebrate Father's Day weekend.

Alonzo posted about it on Instagram where she also made a reference to "Four Sisters and a Wedding" where she played the daughter of Sotto's mother Coney Reyes.

Sotto replied to her fun post by thanking her for the donations and greeting fathers on their day. Reyes also reacted to Alonzo's post, sharing Sotto's reply on Instagram Stories.

On why she made that “Four Sisters” reference in her caption, Alonzo told San Diego: “Kasi I thought it was just funny. Kasi ‘yung time na nandun kami, we were murmuring about it. Even ‘yung taga I AM HOPE. So I thought it would be funny if I post something like that. So hindi ko naman inaasahan na magiging ganun.”

Stressing how embarrassed she felt, Alonzo said: “Alam mo after hiyang-hiya ako talaga. Nakakainis pa si Janus (del Prado). ‘Yun ‘yung friend mo na nilalaglag ka. Alam mo ‘yun. Hiyang-hiya talaga ako sobra.”

According to Alonzo, she does not want to make her relief efforts about her.

“As much as possible, I try not to make it about me. Kasi I feel like it’s bigger than me,” she said. “We have a responsibility nowadays to make everyone aware about what’s happening. And so that they could help, too.”

Nonetheless, Alonzo said she has a newfound respect for Sotto as to the kind of leader that he is.

“Alam mo I have so much respect for him because first-hand nakita ko how his people respect him. And talaga sobrang organized sila du’n. They practice social distancing, may sistema talaga du’n. So mas tumaas ‘yung respeto sa kanya in fact,” she said.