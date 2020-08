MANILA -- Veteran actor Aga Muhlach is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, August 12.

On Instagram, his wife, beauty-queen actress Charlene Gonzalez, shared a photo collage of her husband and their family as she greeted Muhlach a happy birthday.

"You have a golden heart & your kindness continues to shine bright... Love you very much,," Gonzalez wrote.

Last May, the two celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

They have two children, twins Atasha and Andres.