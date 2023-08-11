OPM singer Darren has signed a contract with ABS-CBN hoping to venture more into acting roles. ABS-CBN

MANILA — OPM singer Darren recently signed a contract with ABS-CBN hoping to venture more into acting roles.

In an interview, Darren said it is a surreal feeling to finally have a contract with the network.

"I've been with ABS-CBN for almost 10 years now. Tapos first network contract ko. So it's really a dream come true kasi nung bata pa lang ako, nakikita ko 'yung mga artista na ...nasa news articles ng ABS-CBN. So, nakikita ko po nung bata ako na pumupirma sila. Tapos ngayon, isa na ako sa mga artists na 'yun. So, it feels surreal to me," Darren told reporters.

"Parang wala naman po akong times na napaisip na bakit wala akong network contract pero Star Magic artist naman din po so I'm technically with ABS-CBN na rin through that. And, I understand kasi hindi rin naman po ako 'yung tipong umaarte talaga regularly so parang hindi ko naman naisip na kailangan ko ng network contract din," he added.

"Also the way we are treated here in ABS-CBN, isang malaking pamilya po talaga kami dito with our bosses, our co-artists. So, I never really found a reason po to leave. But I do keep finding reasons to stay with ABS-CBN."

Darren is excited to venture more into acting roles, especially with his new project with Cassy Legaspi in the comeback film of Christopher de Leon and Vilma Santos.

"What you can expect from me is more acting projects as well. Especially with ABS-CBN po ngayon ...This year meron din po akong movie with Ms. Vilma Santos and Sir Christopher de Leon. Ang pa-partner ko po dun si Cassy Legaspi. So it's something that I never thought would be possible po pero mangyayari na siya," he said.

"It's also a different side of Darren na makikita po nila dun. So, that's also something that I'd like to work on more. Mag-acting classes pa," he added.

Darren rose to fame after finishing second in "The Voice Kids" Season 1. He is currently one of the judges of "It's Showtime" singing competition "Tawag ng Tanghalan."

