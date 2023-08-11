SB19's A'Tin wins Billboard fan army face-off

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Billboard, the world’s most influential music brand has declared SB19's "A'Tin" as the winner of its annual fan army face-off.

After five rounds of voting, it came down between Seventeen's Carats and the fanbase of the hit Filipino boyband.

SB19 fans' victory came as the group returned to New York City for its "Pagtatag!" World Tour.

"It was insane," said SB19 fan Betzy. "They had me panicking. I was speechless."

Even non-Filipino speaking fans were able to sing along SB19's Tagalog songs during the concert.

"As somebody who doesn’t speak Tagalog, I remember my first reaction to Mapa, without knowing the lyrics, I felt all the emotions," said Lydia Lane, a fan from London. "I was crying because just their voices and the power, without knowing their meaning, I still felt it."

StarMedia, SB19's U.S. tour promoter, told ABS-CBN News that dedicated A'Tins traveled across America to watch the group's shows.

"It’s the perfect opportunity to continue blazing their own path," said Dennis King, who came from Georgia. "That’s what I want to see. Not to fill the void of BTS but go completely beyond."

Before their concert in New York, SB19 also performed to a sold-out show in Los Angeles.

