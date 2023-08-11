Olivia Rodrigo drops new single 'bad idea right?'

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo dropped Friday her new single "bad idea right?" ahead of her sophomore album release.

The 3-minute single explores how "bad of a idea" it is to reconnect with your ex-lover with references from TV series like "Glee" and Euphoria."

"I had such a fun time making this song with @dan_nigro in NYC last year. We wrote the chorus as a joke but we loved it so much we made it into a full fledged song lol!" Rodrigo said in an Instagram post.

"I had a ball making the music video with my friends @petrafcollins @madisonhu @tatemcrae @irisapatow and I’m so happy it’s out in the world," she added.

Rodrigo released her comeback single “vampire” last June 30 which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart during its debut.

She bagged five nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this year, with the song getting nods for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

Rodrigo has three Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist, under her belt. She also bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single "drivers license," while "SOUR" was named Best Pop Vocal Album in 2022.

RELATED VIDEO: