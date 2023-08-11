MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Maymay Entrata is set to release her latest single "Tsada Mahigugma" next week.

The track will be available on various music streaming platform beginning August 18.





Entrata has already performed "Tsada Mahigugma" live at the recent 1MX London music festival.



“Bisaya song po siya. ‘Yung 'tsada' could be wonderful, nice, gwapa, o ganda. Tapos 'mahigugma' is love. So ang sarap magmahal po,” Entrata said of the new track.

Entrata recently marked her seventh year in show business. She started her career after joining the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2016.

Since the release of her hit song “Amakabogera,” the ABS-CBN star challenged herself to improve in terms of singing.

