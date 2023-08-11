'Concrete Utopia,' starring Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-jun and Park Bo-young, will be released in Philippine cinemas. Handout

MANILA -- The Korean disaster flick “Concrete Utopia,” which stars Lee Byung-hun and Park Bo-young, will be shown in Philippine cinemas next month.

The top Korean movie is set to be released by Columbia Pictures in the country beginning September 20.

“Concrete Utopia” also features other A-list Korean stars Park Ji-hu, Kim Do-yoon and Kim Sun-young.

Directed by Um Tae-hwa, “Concrete Utopia” is loosely based on the second part of the hit webtoon “Joyful Outcast” (“Pleasant Neighbors”).

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The film is set in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, and centers on the survivors gathered at Hwang Gung Apartments – the only building left standing in an earthquake-ravaged Seoul.

As time passes, outsiders start seeking refuge in the Hwang Gung Apartments to escape the extreme cold. Before long, the apartment residents are unable to cope with the increasing numbers.

As the trailer and poster suggest, the movie will reveal both the kind and dark sides of humans.

Lee Byung-hun is an award-winning actor in South Korea and has starred in numerous hit series and movies such as “Mr. Sunshine,” “Master,” “Squid Game,” and even the Hollywood flick “G.I. Joe.”

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.