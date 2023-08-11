MANILA -- APO Hiking Society members Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo will be bringing their anniversary concert to the United States.

Paredes made the announcement his social media accounts as he shared the tour's poster.

“APO Hiking Society 50 Years Jim & Boboy" will be held in San Francisco on October 28 at the historic BAL Theater; Los Angeles on October 29 at the Warner Grand Theater; and Temecula, California on November 3 at the Pechanga Resort Casino.

"The Apo Hiking Society: 50 Years The Concert" was originally held at Hyundai Hall of Arete at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City last July 15 and 16.

APO Hiking Society is behind the classic OPM hits “Batang-bata Ka Pa,” “Kabilugan ng Buwan,” “Di Na Natuto,” “Awit ng Barkada,” “When I Met You,” and “Pumapatak Na Naman ang Ulan.”

