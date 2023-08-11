MANILA – Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca made sure to be one of the first people to congratulate actress Chie Filomeno on her contract signing with ABS-CBN – her first network deal.

Cuenca commented on Filomeno’s post on Instagram to tell the actress that she deserves to ink an exclusive contract with the Kapamilya network.

“Couldn't think of anyone else who deserves that contract more such a beautiful journey. So proud of you,” the actor wrote in the comment section.

In her post, Filomeno took a trip down memory lane to recall her 11-year journey in the showbiz industry.

“Naalala ko tinanong ako dati na bakit hindi ka pa gumi-give up Chie, eh nauunahan ka na ng mga kasabayan mo noon. Ang sagot ko nun, ‘sayang lahat ng pagod at sakripisyo ko at ng magulang ko.' And I know my time will come at habang wala pa 'yun, I will work hard as much as I can and clap for others because they are also my inspiration,” she said.

That’s why she could not help but feel overwhelmed to finally reap the fruits of her hard work and patience.

“Salamat po sa pagtaya sa akin, hindi ko po kayo bibiguin. I cannot wait to build more exciting memories with everyone,” said Filomeno, as she thanked her family, her former road managers and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

“I am the way I am because you have raised me well, andito ako ngayon dahil sa inyo. We will keep shining Kapamilya,” she said.

Filomeno is part of the upcoming movie “A Very Good Girl,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and multi-awarded Filipina actress Dolly de Leon.

Meanwhile, Filomeno also clarified last month that she is not in a relationship, contrary to rumors linking her with Cuenca.

Cuenca seemed to fan the flames of a brewing romance between him and Filomeno last May, after he posted on Instagram a sizzling photo of them taken during the Metro Body 2023 pictorial ahead of Star Magic’s “Hot Summer LaHot Sexy.”

He also admitted that he "admires" Filomeno, who was seen with him during the Star Magic event

