'Dirty Linen': Dolly de Leon's character laid to rest

The remains of Olivia (Dolly de Leon) have been laid to rest, as seen in the latest episode of "Dirty Linen" aired Thursday.

Despite their dire situation, Chiara (Francine Diaz) and a wounded Nico (Seth Fedelin) received good news from Lemuel (JC Santos).

The cop said the remains found in Alejandro's (Soliman Cruz) house are Olivia's, in the process confirming the death of Chiara's biological mother.

A devastated Alexa (Janine Gutierrez), Olivia's eldest daughter, decided to put her mother's remains next to her father's tomb.

She also went to the Fiero mansion, throwing mud at the gate. Her husband Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo), a Fiero son, arrived shortly after.

"Dirty Linen," now down to its last 11 days, airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

