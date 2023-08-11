Birdee holds series of Manila shows, to drop new track

Birdee is in Manila this week for a series of shows. Handout



MANILA – Sydney-based artist Birdee is in the Philippines for a series of shows as part of her “On My Own” tour.

After performing at the Arcana Lounge and Usok Bar and Grill last August 9, she will be at Venice Grand Canal Mall on August 11, Friday, before concluding her Manila tour on Sunday at the Lucky Chinatown Mall.

Aside from her tour, she is also scheduled to release her new single “Best Mistake I Never Made” under Disruptive Entertainment.

According to the alt-pop singer-songwriter, the electro-pop track is about someone pleading for another chance, despite the situation being completely irreparable.

“‘Best Mistake I Never Made’ is about a boy who wanted another chance that I never gave. You can call it a diss track, but to me, it’s being selfishly confident in having healthy boundaries. We tend to focus on the mistakes we have made, but we never reflect on the mistakes we narrowly avoided,” Birdee said.

“Best Mistake I Never Made” follows Birdee’s second EP release, “On My Own,” and its accompanying headline tour in several cities in and outside Australia.

A sensory artist, Birdee Sideris channels and blends her own lineage of Chinese, Greek and Russian origins to craft her own sound and stories.

Notably, her artist name is a direct celebration of her English and Chinese given names.

Originally from rural Parkes in New South Wales, Birdee now resides in Eora/Sydney and splits her time as a dedicated musician and aged care worker.

