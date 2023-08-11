Rigor (John Estrada) shot his adopted son Tanggol (Coco Martin) in the latest episode of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" aired last August 11, 2023. ABS-CBN.

Rigor (John Estrada) shot his adopted son Tanggol (Coco Martin) in the latest episode of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" aired Friday.

After Mokang (Lovi Poe) rejected the money Tanggol gave, police came to the hospital to arrest the latter's group.

For context, Marsing (Pen Medina), Mokang's father, is in critical condition and Mokang is in dire need of money. She escorted Ramon (Christopher de Leon), Tanggol's father, in order to pay for their medical bills.

While Tanos (Big Mak), Oweng (Baby Giant), Bulldog (Mammoth), Dolfo (Ryan Martin), and Enteng (Jojit Lorenzo) failed to escape, Tanggol was still running for his life with the help of Mando (Allan Paule).

Tanggol's injury slowed him down and Rigor managed to catch his adopted son. The protagonist begged for his life but Rigor did not gave him mercy and shot him.

A snippet of next week's episode show Tanggol's friends crying his name.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: