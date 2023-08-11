Angeli Pangilinan introduces daughter Kiana's fiancé

MANILA -- Gary Valenciano's wife Angeli Pangilinan expressed her happiness over the engagement of her daughter Kiana.

In an Instagram post, Pangilinan introduced and welcomed her daughter's fiancé Sandro Tolentino to their family.

Pangilinan also shared photos apparently taken from the couple's engagement.

"And she said YES! My heart is full. The Lord be praised as our baby girl is getting married! Introducing US-based Lisandro Zaragoza Tolentino aka Sandro. Our family is so happy to have Kiana’s plus one added to our growing family. We love you son. Thank you for making her happy. Praying for this new season in your lives that now will become 'your life together.' The Lord bless you and keep you safe and protected all the days of your life! We love you both so so much," Pangilinan captioned her post.

It was just last Tuesday when Valenciano announced the engagement of his daughter Kiana.

Kiana, the only daughter of Pangilinan and Valenciano, previously dated singer-actor Sam Concepcion, who confirmed their split in September 2018.

Aside from Kiana, Valenciano has two other children, Paolo and Gabriel.

Related video: