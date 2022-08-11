Will Lovi Poe leave acting when she settles down?

MANILA – Lovi Poe doesn’t think her boyfriend Montey Blencowe would ask her to give up acting if ever they decide to get married.

Poe was asked this at the sidelines of the press conference of “Sleep With Me,” her new iWantTFC project which also stars Janine Gutierrez.

"That's a hard question, kasi parang all my life, career ko talaga 'yung [one of my priorities],” she told PEP.

"Parang, I think I would want to be with someone who will still push me and let me do my career and let me be myself," she added.

The actress also said Blencowe is the kind of boyfriend who supports her life endeavors.

"I think anyone would be lucky too if it was him. He's very supportive sa career ko at 'yun ang kailangan ko or anyone,” she said.

"Dun ako naniniwala; if anyone wants to uplift you or pushes you to pursue your dreams, I always think that I am with that someone.”

Despite her long distance relationship with Blencowe, who is based in Los Angeles, Poe assured they are happy with what they have.

"Right now, I'd like to say we're very happy, we're both career-oriented, that's why we push each other to do sa careers namin and also our personal lives.

"It's hard to say, of course, we've been together for years na, so let's say it's pretty serious," she continued.

Aside from Sleep With Me, Poe is also headlining the ABS-CBN adaptation of “Flower of Evil” with Piolo Pascual.

She also recently launched her own production company C'est Lovi Productions in the hopes of continuing the legacy of her late father Fernando Poe Jr.

According to Deadline, Blencowe will serve as Poe’s partner and co-executive in the company.

