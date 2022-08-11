Wil Dasovich speaks up on Alodia Gosiengfiao's engagement

MANILA – Wil Dasovich has finally broken his silence after his former girlfriend, celebrity cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao, got engaged to her entrepreneur boyfriend Christopher Quimbo last month.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Dasovich said he thinks “it’s good” that Gosiengfiao is in a happy place.

“At the end of the day, hahaha, at the end of the day, I just want everyone to be happy, you know?” he said.

Dasovich also gave un update about his current love life without confirming if he’s now in a new relationship amid rumors linking him to actress Carla Humphries.

“It’s doing alright, you know? It’s okay. It’s alive and well,” he said.

Does he think of settling down in the near future too?

“I don’t know. Not anytime soon,” he said.

Gosiengfiao confirmed that she and Dasovich have broken up last in November.

The popular cosplayer revealed that she and the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate took breaks from each other many times before finally ending their relationship.

