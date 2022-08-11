Why LDR works for Joseph Marco, Russian girlfriend

MANILA -- Actor Joseph Marco opened up about his long-distance-relationship (LDR) with his Russian girlfriend, model Dasha Romanova.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Marco admitted that there are big adjustments when dating a foreigner.

"Kasi alam mo na-realize ko especially ngayon na ang tao ay iba-iba talaga. So if you really love someone it takes so much sacrifices at adjustment talaga. At the end of the day, you just have to think that you are lucky that you are with her," Marco said.

"Kasi feeling ko lahat naman ng tao darating sa punto na makikitaan tayo ng pagkukulang but despite sa kakulangan mo tatanggapin mo siya dahil mahal mo ang tao. You just have focus and see the good things na mayroon siya," he added Marco.

Marco introduced Romanova as his girlfriend in 2020.

After years of being together, Marco believes that long-distance relationships work -- at least for them.

"For me it works kasi naniniwala ako sa space, 'yung time mo sa sarili mo it's very important. Kasi kung palagi kayong nagkikita, magkasama, malapit lang 'yung access with each other parang mas may tendency na mapagod kayo, magsawa kayo, na mag-away kayo. But when there's space mas nakikita yung worth ng isang tao," Marco explained.

"Kasi kapag nalalayo siya sa iyo ay nakikita mo ang kakulanganng presence niya na sobra pa lang importante sa buhay mo. So that's why for me LDR really works," he added.

Marco had just finished work for "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" which is now down to its last two episodes.

