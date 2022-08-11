WATCH: DonBelle, KDLex hold fan meet in New York

The love teams of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (collectively known as DonBelle) and KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad (collectively known as KDLex) had a fan meeting in New York.

Highlights of exclusive meet-and-greet event with iWantTFCs' premium subscribers and fans were shared by Star Magic's Inside News on its official YouTube page.

Inside News also uploaded clips of the side trips of the Star Magic artists in New York where the first leg of Star Magic's US concert tour "Beyond The Stars" was held.

Among the sites they visited were Times Square and the Statue of Liberty.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have two more legs -- San Francisco on August 12, and Los Angeles on August 14.

