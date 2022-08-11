Roxanne Barcelo moves to Taiwan for good

Roxanne Barcelo

MANILA – Roxanne Barcelo has moved to Taiwan.

In her vlog taken last July but posted only over the weekend, the singer and actress said her family has decided to start a new chapter of their lives in Taiwan.

“Yung mga gamit hindi pa din ready and ako as a person hindi pa ako ready. I’ve never lived anywhere else for the past 23 years apart from Manila and the US,” she said.

Although she doesn’t know what’s in store for them in a new country, Barcelo said she is looking forward to starting anew.

“We will see how the ganaps are. Excited na ako actually kasi masarap ang food. Maganda ang kabuuan ng Taiwan. From a beautiful country Philippines, going to a beautiful country Taiwan, I’m excited for a new chapter sa totoo lang. For a change. Hindi pa nag-si-sink in,” she said.

Barcelo also opened up about what career she would pursue in Taiwan.

“We are opening a new chapter of our lives. Bahala na si Lord sa amin. Isang sikretong malupit na may pa-clue, baka may pakanta ako doon. We’ll see. Sana matuloy. Sana matupad ang ganap ko doon.”

If not, Barcelo said she would love to become a food vlogger.

“Gagawin ko talaga 'yun kasi masarap daw ang food sa Taiwan and maganda and fashion. Explore natin lahat.”

Barcelo gave birth to her son Cinco in June 2021, while she and her husband marked their second anniversary together last November.

