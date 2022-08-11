Jaya seeks help after house in US razed by fire

Singer Jaya and her family are in need of financial help after their house in the United States burned earlier this week.

Uploading snaps of their family on her social media accounts, Jaya reposted her husband Gary Gotidoc's post announcing that they are leaving their razed house to find a new home.

In her next Instagram post, Jaya thanked all those who expressed their love and generosity for their family. She then asked for help and reposted the link of the GoFundMe account that was created for them.

"We are grateful for all of your love and generosity! It's hard to post this but anything will help us during this tragic time. May God bless you abundantly for helping us out!" Jaya wrote.



"With a heavy heart I have to post and share this. This will really help us get back on our feet. We appreciate your kindness and generosity! Thank you Allan Pajimula for setting this up for us. May God bless you all abundantly!" Jaya said in her most recent post.

Jaya moved back to the United States in July last year after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their family, especially after her husband had to be rushed to the hospital due to a stroke.

After all the challenges, Jaya said she left everything in God's hands and that's when she and her husband decided to return to the US.

