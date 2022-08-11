‘It’s Showtime’ is the long-running noontime program of ABS-CBN

MANILA — “It’s Showtime,” the long-running noontime program of ABS-CBN, celebrated the media company’s partnership deal with TV5, shortly after it was announced Thursday morning.

In the opening segment of “It’s Showtime,” host Vice Ganda echoed the joint announcement of ABS-CBN and TV5 regarding the investment agreement.

“Itodo na natin ang happiness dahil sa magandang balitang ito, mga Kapamilya at Kapatid. Kumapit kayo. Congratulations to ABS-CBN and TV5 sa bagong partnership deal!” the comedy superstar said.

“Napakagandang balita sa lahat ng mga Kapamilya, sa lahat ng mga Kapatid, sa lahat ng mga empleyado. Tuloy-tuloy ang pagtutulungan ng ABS-CBN at TV5 para itodo ang pagbibigay-saya sa mga manonood dahil sa partnership deal ng dalawang kompanya,” he added.

According to the “It’s Showtime” statement, the partnership will allow more ABS-CBN titles to be aired on TV5, a free-TV network accessible nationwide.

“Mas marami pang programa ang ABS-CBN na mapapanood sa TV5 at mas maraming audience ang maaabot natin nang magkakasama, Kapatid at Kapamilya,” Vice Ganda said.

Vice Ganda was joined by other hosts of “It’s Showtime” in expressing gratitude to TV5, its owner MediaQuest, and MediaQuest Holdings chairman Manny V. Pangilinan.

“Thank you very much po, from the bottom of our hearts, Sir MVP, MediaQuest, and TV5. Thank you very, very much,” they said.

In July, “It’s Showtime” became the latest ABS-CBN program to be simulcast or broadcast on TV5 in addition to Kapamilya platforms.

Since January 2021, the concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” and the film anthology “FPJ: Da King” have been airing on TV5 in the same time slot as Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live. The entire “Primetime Bida” teleserye block of ABS-CBN followed in March the same year.

In June 2022, the talent search “Idol Philippines” also joined TV5’s weekend programming, with a different airing time from its schedule on ABS-CBN platforms.

