Sony "Bullet Train"

In the action-comedy thriller 'Bullet Train,' Brad Pitt plays Ladybug, an operative in the midst of a crisis of confidence who thinks he’s unlucky. On a mission to retrieve a suitcase in the world’s fastest train, he encounters formidable foes, including a pair of amusing psychopaths named Lemon and Tangerine.

Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Lemon, shared what helped him the most in making sure the comedy aspect of the film wouldn't be out of place amid the action.

Sony "Bullet Train"

"You figure out what the action is. So let's say the action is me smashing Brad Pitt's face into a table. You want it to be the best smashing of Brad Pitt's face to a table. You just want to make sure. What we really wanted, honestly, was the audience to go along with us. We really wanted the audience to feel how much fun we were having. We were all on this crazy mission, and you don't know who's gonna make it to the end of the line. So you just lean into that and you just play," Henry said.

Sony "Bullet Train"

As the well-dressed assassin Tangerine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson found himself in a climactic fight scene with Pitt.

He also described how they made their scenes fun and believable.

"You feel like you want to go gentle and easy and then he dropkicks you in the stomach, and you go, ‘Okay, I get it, we're not holding back.’ So then I shove his head through a plate glass window and then we go flying out the door," Taylor-Johnson shared. "So it's got its challenges, but ultimately you're pinching yourself saying like: This is quite brilliant and incredible. Look what I'm doing today. I'm doing a David Leitch action movie with Brad Pitt. Couldn't be any better."

Sony "Bullet Train"

The actor added that his friendship and on-screen partnership with Henry was what made the film even more special to him.

"He’s my other half and was able to build this character around that and that love. I've never had that before, and I think that was the best joy, really, so my luck charm was definitely Brian's energy and him on set every single day."

'Bullet Train” is now out in theaters.