Filipino-American TikTok star Bella Poarch teased the music video of her new song "Living Hell" ahead of the release of her first extended play (EP).

In a tweet, Poarch posted a clip of a woman covered with yellow paint and said: "See you on Friday."

Poarch earlier announced that "DOLLS (the EP)" will be released on August 12.

"Over the past year, I’ve been working on this project which is a reflection of the everyday fight we all live. Each song reflects something different," Poarch said in the caption.

"Power, the need to fight, battling with inner demons, tapping into that main character energy, the sensitive side, and the urge to scream at the top of your lungs," she added.

Poarch earlier released the single "Dolls," a follow-up to her hit "Build A B*tch," with a cameo of YouTube star Bretman Rock.

Poarch has over 91.1 million followers on TikTok. She became a viral sensation after she posted a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” back in August 2020.

She was also in the spotlight that year, with Filipinos expressing disappointment over racist remarks from Koreans who criticized Poarch’s Rising Sun tattoo, which was visible in a video posted online.

RELATED VIDEO: