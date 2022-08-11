Cardo (Coco Martin) mourns the deaths of his comrades, in the penultimate episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ on August 11. ABS-CBN

In the penultimate night of its nearly seven-year broadcast, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” saw the deaths of five members of Task Force Agila, in a major blow to Cardo’s (Coco Martin) mission to rid the country of Renato’s (John Arcilla) terrorist forces.

Titled “Huling Lipad,” the bloody episode followed Cardo and Agila attempting to infiltrate Renato and Lucio’s (Raymond Bagatsing) hideout, only for a third of their team to be captured and tortured.

In the process, five of Cardo’s long-time friends and teammates died: Viktor (Raymart Santiago), Roxanne (Shaina Magdayao), James (Jay Gonzaga), Dante (Bassilyo), and Marsial (Smugglaz).

Renato’s accomplice, Eduardo (Roi Vinzon), also died after Viktor hit him to prevent Roxanne from getting assaulted a second time. The commotion drew the attention of Renato, who then shot both Viktor and Roxanne.

James, Dante, and Marsial, meanwhile, were killed in the battlefield after they were brought out from captivity to deter Cardo’s group from advancing.

President Oscar Hidalgo (Rowell Santiago) was at one point willing to trade himself for their freedom, but Renato’s gunmen betrayed the agreement and slashed and shot the three to death.

Walang hanggang pasasalamat po sa mga ka-Probinsyano nating kumapit ng mahigpit ngayong gabi sa #FPJAP7HulingLipad!



ALL-TIME HIGH na naman tayo mga Kapamilya! pic.twitter.com/MgMJh65Cen — ABS-CBN PR (@ABSCBNpr) August 11, 2022

The second-to-the-last episode of the series, which ended with Cardo and the rest of Agila mourning the deaths of their comrades, registered another record viewership for “Ang Probinsyano.”

On YouTube alone, the Kapamilya Online Live broadcast of “Ang Probinsyano” peaked at 396,445 concurrent live viewers, according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

The previous record of 360,581 was recorded on August 4.

“Ang Probinsyano,” the country’s No. 1 TV program for nearly five years until ABS-CBN was forced off free television, has steadily grown its online viewers since mid-2020, when the network migrated its programming to digital.

Over the last two years, the Coco Martin starrer has led ABS-CBN titles in marking successive audience milestones on Kapamilya Online Live, with the latest being a scripted drama crossing the 300,00-mark in concurrent viewers.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, the August 12 conclusion of “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, and iWantTFC.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC