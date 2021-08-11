MANILA – The hype is certainly building up ahead of Julia Montes’ first episode on “Ang Probinsyano” as one of its new cast members.

This after ABS-CBN uploaded another video of the actress on Wednesday capturing her second day of training before she actually dives into the set.

The video depicts her in a fight scene in a boxing ring with four stuntmen.

“Napalaban na naman si Julia Montes sa second day ng training bilang paghahanda sa kanyang aabangang role sa #FPJsAngProbinsyano,” the caption of the clip reads.

“Ang Probinsyano” will not only mark Montes’ reunion project with Coco Martin but it will also be her television comeback.

Aside from Montes, "Ang Probinsyano" is set to introduce new characters to be played by screen veterans Tommy Abuel, Rosanna Roces, and Vangie Labalan. Marela Torre, Joseph Marco, Michael Flores, Chai Fonacier, and Elora Españo

"Ang Probinsyano," the TV adaptation of "King of Action" Fernando Poe Jr.'s 1997 movie, is marking its sixth year this September.

It has marked many milestones together over the years, from when it became the country’s consistent No. 1 TV series since 2015 until it migrated fully to digital in July 2020.

Fans continue to watch the action-packed show on Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, where it has repeatedly shattered its own record in terms of live concurrent viewership. In 2020, "Ang Probinsyano" also became the first Pinoy teleserye on the video-streaming site.

Aside from Filipinos, more people worldwide are also able to watch Cardo's story through The Filipino Channel and Netflix, and its airing in Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, and 41 counties in Africa.