Sayang? Janella Salvador to prove she can still act, sing after giving birth

MANILA -- Actress Janella Salvador may have returned to work again after giving birth to her first child, Jude, but she still faces several comments from the public about her career in showbiz.

In a vlog uploaded by Erich Gonzales, Salvador addressed a criticism hurled against her which appeared to be rooted on a misconception about celebrities who got pregnant.

According to the actress, she is aware of the opinions about her getting pregnant at the age of 22.

“Well, for sure, it's obvious naman na when people in our line of work get pregnant, lalo na at my age, ang daming different opinions and judgments,” she said.

“Ngayon, I’m sure mas open na din 'yung mga tao kasi ang dami ko din namang mga messages na congratulating me and ang dami ding mga positive messages.”

She went on to react to being called “sayang” after giving birth, stressing that she can still do what she used to do before.

“Of course, hindi mawawala 'yung notion na parang, ‘ay sayang,’ parang ganun. Maraming ganun na parang, ‘sayang, sayang, sayang.’ But honestly, I’m out to prove that nanganak lang naman ako, ‘di ba?” Salvador explained.

“Like, I’m still Janella. I just gave birth, but I still can do what I can do. ‘Yung mga nagagawa ko dati, nagagawa ko pa rin naman. I can still act, I can still sing. All I have to do is lose more weight.”

“Basically, I just want to prove not just to others but also to myself na kayang-kaya. Motherhood doesn’t stop someone from achieving their dreams,” she quipped.

Salvador welcomed her first child with her partner and former co-star Markus Paterson in October 2020.

In June, she resumed work after taking a 15-month hiatus for her pregnancy and becoming a first-time mom.

