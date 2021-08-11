Ten-year old singer Peter Rosalita proved he has what it takes to deserve the spot in the quarterfinals of the current season of “America’s Got Talent” (AGT).

For the show’s first live show on Wednesday (Manila time), Rosalita once again impressed judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel with his singing prowess as he belted out Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.”

“You are amazing. You are absolutely amazing. You were talking about how happy you are when you sing. You make me so happy when I sit here hearing you sing. You are so dapper. I have to tell you, I was the biggest fan of Whitney Houston and you really just did her proud. It was amazing. Good for you,” Klum said after the young singer took the stage.

Vergara, on the other hand, still could not believe where Rosalita’s voice is coming from.

“You’re so tiny but you have this voice that’s unbelievable. The way you commanded the stage tonight was breathtaking,” she said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

As for Cowell, he lauded Rosalita’s performance but said he wants to see him “do something younger” next time.

“In my opinion, you’re gonna sail through to the next round. When you do, choose a song next time that doesn’t feel like your mom has chosen it. Because you’re so good, so talented. I want to hear you do something younger next time. But don’t get me wrong. That was a fantastic performance,” he said.

Lastly, Mandel commended how Rosalita was able to confidently walk out of the stage and sing his heart out.

“You are great, adorable. I love your suit. I love your style. What a professional. You are able to sing right through. The guy dropped a whole bag of confetti by accident and you still sang through,” he said.

It remains to be seen whether Rosalita will get through to the next round during the AGT’s first results show on Thursday (Manila time).