Nikki Gil, husband expecting a baby girl

MANILA -- Singer-actress Nikki Gil took to social media to announce that she and her husband BJ Albert are expecting a baby girl.

Gil shared the news to all her fans and followers as she uploaded a photo of her bonding moment with her son, Finn.

"Enjoying my time with this boy before he becomes Manong Finn to his baby sister," Gil wrote on her Instagram page on Tuesday night.

It was last April when Gil announced that she's pregnant with her second child as she posted snaps showing off her baby bump on Instagram.

In the first picture, Gil can be seen cradling her bump, while her first born joins her in the second photo.

“Ready, Kuya Finn?” she wrote in the caption, teasing her son if he’s ready to become a big brother.

Gil gave birth to her first child in 2017. The singer-actress is married to Albert for six years now.

