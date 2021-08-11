MANILA -- Ciara Sotto admitted that her son was also affected when she split up with her Filipino-American boyfriend Ian Austin.

In an interview on "Magandng Buhay" on Monday, Sotto said her son Crixus was also hurt about her recent breakup.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"I had to tell him lang straight. Actually very casually. I did it very casually parang dina-downplay ko ng konti. Pero medyo nalungkot siya. Nakita ko talaga na nalungkot siya. So sabi ko, 'It's always been you and me, right?' I mean lagi kong sinasabi ko sa kanya na 'all I need is Crixus.' Tapos sasagot siya na 'all I need is mama.' So parang 'right?' ginaganoon ko siya," said Sotto, whose marriage to Crixus' father was annulled in 2019.

"Medyo na hurt siya. Siyempre nasanay siya na may playmate, na parang tatlo kami. Medyo na hurt siya. Pero buti na lang, alam naman niya na boyfriend ko lang 'yon. Hindi naman 'yon ang dad niya and friends kami ng dad niya," she added.

Sotto stressed that it's important to be honest with your child.

"Kasi even if you think that he's just a toddler or he is really young ... he will understand. Maa-understand nila 'yon, alam nila 'yon. Kailangan mo lang talaga na i-explain, kailangan mo maging honest na nag-break kami ng boyfriend," she added.

Sotto, the daughter of Sen. Tito Sotto and Helen Gamboa, also shared the lesson she learned from the breakup.

"I learned my lesson na rin na kung hindi pa pala siya ang 'the one,' huwag mo munang ipakilala talaga," she said.