MANILA — Comedienne-host Alex Gonzaga and her husband, Mikee Morada, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gonzaga announced Monday.

On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of her with Morada, posing to show the vaccination mark on their arm.

“Last week, we were full vaxxed! Thank you, Lord!” Gonzaga wrote in the caption.

In a separate video, Gonzaga shared a funny moment during Morada’s turn to get jabbed with his second dose.

“Swipe to see kung paano kapag napangasawa mo mang-aasar!” Gonzaga said, pertaining to her teasing Morada shortly before he got injected.

In jest, Gonzaga treated her husband as a child anxious about needles, prompting laughter from their companions.

“Hawakan mo ang kamay ko. Think of happy thoughts. Huwag kang umiyak, huwag kang lumuha. Kaya mo ‘yan,” Gonzaga told Morada.

As of Sunday, August 8, 40.57 percent or 3.89 million adults in Metro Manila were fully vaccinated, according to data from the national task force on COVID-19.

Based on the monitoring of the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the Philippines, as of Monday, Aug. 9, has fully vaccinated 11.6 million people against COVID-19.

Of the 24,990,042 total doses administered, 13,375,452 were first shots of different vaccine brands.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals in the country accounts for only 16.39 percent of the government's target of more than 70.85 million, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

RELATED VIDEO: