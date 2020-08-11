MANILA – Bear brothers Grizz, Ice and Panda are set to reunite once again in the all-new “We Bare Bears: The Movie” to premiere on September 12 in the Philippines.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the movie follows the bears’ new adventure as wildlife control Agent Trout does everything in his power to capture, detain and separate them thinking they could never exist in harmony because they are different from each other.

Handout

To escape Agent Trout, Grizz, Ice and Panda decide to go to Canada thinking it will be more peaceful for them to live there. Agent Trout, however, follows them wherever they go as he is very determined to tear them apart

Eric Edelstein, Demetri Martin and Bobby Moynihan return as the lovable bears, Marc Evan Jackson will play as Agent Trout, while Jimmy O. Yang will give life to Joey Raccoon.

The movie will also feature recurring guest stars such as Cameron Esposito (as Ranger Dana Tabes), Ellie Kemper (as Lucy), Jason Lee (as Charlie), Patton Oswalt (as Nom Nom), Mel Rodriguez (as Darrell Zaragosa), and Charlyne Yi (as Chloe Park).

Aside from the premiere, fans of the cartoon show across Asia may also join the “We Bare Bears: The Movie” watch-party by adding the hashtags #CNWatchParty and #WeBareBears on their social media posts as they watch the film.

Created by Annie Award-winner Daniel Chong, the movie is pegged as the biggest Cartoon Network movie event with a multi-channel and platform debut on Cartoon Network, Boomerang, HBO, HBO Family, Warner TV as well as HBO Go and Cartoon Network Watch & Play.